Hooch Tragedy: 2 Held In Roorkee

Roorkee/Lucknow: Two persons were arrested for selling illicit liquor in Roorkee on Monday.

J Khanduri, SSP Haridwar told the media, "They have accepted that they sold illicit liquor in Saharanpur too. They have named another accused in the case, further investigation is underway."

Earlier on Monday, the Haridwar police had arrested the prime accused Sardar Hardev and his son Sukka in Jhabrera in connection with the deaths that occurred due to consumption of illicit liquor in Uttarkhand's Roorkee.

DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar told ANI that so far four people have been arrested in the region. Consumption of spurious illegal liquor has claimed the lives of more than 70 people in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, forcing government officials to launch a major crackdown to nab those responsible for distribution of illicit liquor in the states and its neighbouring regions.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with hooch tragedy in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed eight lives, said Superintendent of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government had on Sunday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe recent deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in the state.