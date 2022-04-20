Hooch kills 5 in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Hooch related death continued during Diwali festival in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow and Hapur districts, when at least five people in Phulpur area of Prayagraj district died after consuming spurious liquor during the past 24 hours.

Police said here on Saturday that all the people who died, had purchased country made liquor from a government controlled shop in Amaliya village on Friday morning.

At least five people have died while several were in critical condition and admitted to the hospital.

Officials rushed to the spot and the shop has been sealed. The owner of the shop have been detained by police.

The deceased were identified as Bassnt Lal Patel (55), Shambhu Nath Maurya (53), Raj Bahadur Gautam (50), Rajesh Gaur (46) and Pyare Lal (48).

District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami and SSP Sarvasresth Tripathi have reached the spot and were investigating the case.

Earlier six people had died in Lucknow and seven in Hapur after consuming hooch during Diwali festival.

—UNI