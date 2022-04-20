Hooch Deaths: Mayawati Demands Strict Action Against Erring Officials

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed as "unfortunate" the loss of lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state and demanded stern action against those responsible. At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in a village in Prayagraj on Friday last In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, "In UP, there have been continued cases of deaths of poor people and devastation of families because of consumption of poisonous liquor, which is most unfortunate. In the latest incident in Prayagraj, after the death of many people, the government action is appropriate, but for a solution to this problem strict action against guilty officials is also necessary." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday ordered stern action under the stringent Gangster Act against those found selling spurious liquor in the state. —PTI