Honouring the handicraft culture

Mumbai: For the first time ever, the logo of a Bollywood film has been made by artisans! To celebrate the rich and diverse culture of Indian handicraft, the team of Sui Dhaaga — Made in India reached out to local artisans and craftsmen across India to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles. Interestingly, YRF also chose to release to the logo on National Handloom Day.

"It has been an exhaustive and most rewarding experience for all of us at YRF," said Manan Mehta, VP — Marketing and Merchandising, YRF.

The Sui Dhaaga logo has been done in a striking, globally popular Indian hand needlework forms of Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir, colourful Phulkari from Punjab, the intricate thread work forms Rabari and Mochi Bharat from Gujarat, Phool Patti from Uttar Pradesh and Zardozi work from Lucknow.

The logo has also been created in Rajasthan's prominent crafts like Aari, Banjara and Gota Patti, Tamil Nadu's popular Toda style and Karnataka's Kasuti design. Travelling towa-rds the east, which constitutes of over 50 per cent of the India's handloom exports, the logo has been made in Pipli from Odisha, handloom from Assam and stitch work from West Bengal.