Honouring Educators of Disadvantaged Children with The ScooNews Teacher Warrior Awards 2017

Gurugram: The first edition of the two days' ScooNews Global Educators Fest 2017 was inaugurated by Mr Anil Swaroop, Secretary, School Education and Literacy, MHRD on August 18 at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram brought together some of the brightest minds from across the globe in the field of education. India's most exciting education brainstorm, it witnessed more than 450 delegates.





On a more touching note, the occasion also marked the presentation of the ScooNews Teacher Warrior Awards 2017. The awards honoured 16 of the country's best and bravest teachers, striving to give disadvantaged children a fighting chance at a better present and a future bright with possibilities. These outstanding individuals, who were featured in the June issue of Scoonews, have taken learning out of the classrooms of privilege, to those that need it most yet all too rarely receive it.





The auditorium resounded with applause as these heroes ventured up on the stage to acknowledge this recognition of their commendable and inspiring service. Awarded by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar Trustee, Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation; Joyanto Mukherjee, Founder, Tutored and Trained (TNT); and Ravi Santlani, Founder and CEO, ScooNews, these Teacher Warriors were clearly the brightest stars in an already glittering firmament that evening.

The following Winners of ScooNews Teacher Warrior Awards 2017 were felicitated:





 Akshai Abraham, Founder, Project Khel – Imparting life skills education through play





 Babar Ali, Founder, AnandSikshaNiketan – The youngest headmaster at age 16





 Dr Amitabh Mehrotra, Chairperson, SPARC – Overcoming cerebral palsy to start a school for disabled children





 Faith Gonsalves–Pioneering a community-led approach to music education for social upliftof 'at-risk' children





 Fr Maria Julian –Imparting computer education to under-privileged kids in a self-sustainable bus





 G K Swamy, Founder & CEO, Purkal Youth Development Society–Transforming lives of rural children through holistic education, nutrition and healthcare





 GaziJalaluddin, Founder, Sundarban Orphanage and Welfare Trust – A taxi driver working to give poor children an opportunity to attend school





 Mittal Patel, Managing Trustee, VSSM–Working to ensure children of Nomadic and De-notified tribes get their right to education





 MrinalikaRathore, Founder, Sashaktikaran – Changing societal mind-sets and empowering children





 NavinGulia, Founder, ApniDuniyaApnaAshiana(ADAA)–A glimmer of goodness in young lives darkened by the grime of reality





 Sandeep Desai, Founder, Shloka Missionaries – Collected donations in Mumbai's local trains to start four schools in rural India





 SudheerJalagam, Founder, Tea with Headmaster – Bringing parents and teachers together to discuss issues prevailing in government schools





 SugataMitra – Fuelling the training and development of nearly a million young Indians through Hole in the Wall and other projects





 Sujata Sahu, Founder, 17000 Ft Foundation – Transforming lives of thousands of children in remote Ladakh





 The Kung Fu Nuns–Helping hands, healing hearts in the Himalayas





 UttamTeron, Founder, Parijat Academy – Started a school of 'Joyful Learning' for tribal children in Assam





The ScooNewsTeacher Warrior Awards will identify such exemplary educators every year and felicitate them, enabling them to rack up popularity for their cause and network with like-minded individuals.



