Honour Killing: Two Held

Auraiyya: Two people were arrested and sent to jail, in connection with the murder of a newly-married couple, two weeks back in Bidhuna area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said here on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Suniti, the bodies were found hanging from a tree in a jungle near Kusamra village of Bidhuna area on July 12, who were later identified as Dhanvali residents Gaurav and Rashmi Batham.

Both were in love and when had got married some days back. The girl's side was reportedly agitated about the same. On July 10, Rashmi's family members called Gaurav to their home, on the pretext of giving him some money.

The SP said that the girl's family killed the couple and hanged the bodies from a tree at a jungle, between Kusamra and Dhanvali, to give an impression that they had committed suicide. The accused family members had been absconding since the incident.

On the basis of a written complaint by Gaurav's uncle Shyam Singh, a case of murder against six people was registered, while police got concrete proofs from several audio recordings and other evidences.

After identifying the culprits, police formed four teams and started looking out for the accused. Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, police managed to arrest Rashmi's father Surendra Batham and another relative Indrapal near Dilippur turn at the Kudarkot Erwakatra road on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed to their involvement in the incident.

Other people named in the case, include Ravindra, Deepak aka Chote, Sarvesh and Shyamji, who are currently absconding and police is trying to nab them. UNI