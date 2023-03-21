Honour killing: Man Strangles Daughter To Death

Kanpur: In an apparent case of honour killing, a man strangled his minor daughter to death using a data cable in the presence of his son.

He had sent his wife to her maternal home before committing the crime. The son informed his mother about the incident and she, in turn, alerted the police.

A forensic team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The police have arrested the girl's father for questioning.

Rawatpur police station in-charge Neeraj Ojha said, "Shyam Bahadur, a resident of Radha Puram, had come to know about the affair of his 16-year-old daughter Archana, and he had reprimanded her and even thrashed her on several occasions for this. He also used to quarrel with his wife Sangeeta over the issue. Due to frequent fights, Shyam Bahadur had sent Sangeeta to her maternal home a few days ago."

"On Monday evening, Shyam reached home in an inebriated state and on seeing his daughter talking to someone on the phone, thrashed her severely. He got so angry that he strangled her with a data cable of her mobile phone in front of his son," said Ojha. "The accused, who has confessed to his crime, has been arrested from the spot itself. Along with this, sufficient evidence of murder has been collected during the investigation from the spot. The forensic team has also recovered the data cable that was used to strangle the girl to death," he added.

—IANS