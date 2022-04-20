Honour Killing Case Registered On Court Orders

Etawah: An honour killing case was registered on the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in a matter pertaining to the murder of a couple in the Gopalpur village of the Balrai area in this district of Etawah.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Mishra on Wednesday here said that on the directions of the CJM, a case has been registered against the girl's parents and another family member at the Balrai police station on charges of honour killing of a young couple.

The SSP said Virendra Singh, a resident of Nagla Baini village in the Ikdil area had given an application in the CJM court that his sister Shivavati is married to Gaya Prasad, a resident of Gopalpur in the Balrai area.

While brother-in-law Gaya Prasad had died some time back, his sister is suffering from paralysis. His nephew Prem Chandra (22) was called from his home by one Layak Singh of the same village at around 2000 hrs on August 7.

When Prem Chandra did not return the next morning, Shivavati called her brother Virendra Singh. Mr Singh reached his sister's house.

Upon searching, the bodies of his nephew Prem Chandra and Layak Singh's daughter Neelu were recovered from a railway line.

In the application given to the court, Mr Singh has stated that the family members of his sister and people from the village informed him on Aug 9 that Neelu and Prem Chandra were involved in a romantic relationship.

Enraged over the affair, Layak Singh, his wife Reshma Devi and brother Tarjan Singh murdered the duo and presented it as suicide after dumping their bodies on the railway line.

In the report, Virendra Singh has alleged that the accused are audacious offenders and nobody in the village is ready to speak against them out of fear.

When Layak Singh took Prem Chandra with him, his sister was present in the house and she had seen Layak take her brother. She complained about the same to the SSP on Aug 13 but after no action was initiated, the complaint was sent through registry.

Even so, no action was taken against the accused while they threatened his sister. A case under sections of murder has been registered and police have started the investigation. UNI