Honorary Captain rank awarded to Param Vir Chakra awardee Yogendra Yadav

Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav, has been awarded with Honorary Captain rank on Saturday, on the eve of 75th Independence Day.Yadav was just 19 when he was awarded the country's highest military award for his bravery during Kargil conflict.As many as 337 serving non-commissioned Indian Army personnel were awarded with Honorary Captain and 1,358 were awarded with Honorary Lieutenant ranks.The Indian Army's Honorary Commission (Honorary Captain and Honorary Lieutenant) is granted to serving Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) on Independence Day and Republic Day in their last year of service as recognition of their exemplary service and contribution.The ratio for grant of Honorary Commission since 1984 has been 12:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants and proportionate vacancies for Honorary Captains.Acknowledging the contribution of JCOs, the ratio has now been revised to 15:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants."This will provide enhanced opportunities to Junior Commissioned Officers to become Honorary Commissioned Officers prior to their superannuation," Indian Army said.