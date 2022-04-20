Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future devices

Beijing: Huawei sub-brand Honor is working to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek and plans to use its 5G chipsets in future smartphones.

This comes after parent company Huawei''s ban to do business with US companies was extended for another year, and the US Commerce Department announced new rules which severely limits Huawei''s access to chipsets, reports GSMArena.

As part of new trade sanctions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will no longer be allowed to supply components to Huawei.

Therefore, the company is looking to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek which is based in Taiwan.

During the Honor X10 earlier this week Zhao Ming who is President of Honor said that the Chinese company has had good relations with MediaTek and seeks to strengthen this cooperation for the foreseeable future

Media Tek offers a range of affordable 5G chipsets in its Dimensity portfolio. It starts at affordable entry-level SoCs and goes all the way to full-fledged powerful flagships like the Dimensity 1000+.

Earlier this week, Huawei termed the US government''s new export controls aimed at limiting the Chinese technology giant''s access to semiconductor technology "arbitrary and pernicious" which "threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide".

--IANS