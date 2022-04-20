Honor enters India laptop market, launches 2 new phones

New Delhi: Honor on Friday launched its first laptop in India called MagicBook 15 that comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a hidden pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and a compact 65W fast charger.

Launched at Rs 42,990, the 'MagicBook 15' with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics will be available for Rs 39,990, after a Rs 3,000 discount for the first sale.

The laptop comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and users will get a free 1-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription, the company said in a statement.

"Honor has always believed in raising the bar when it comes to empowering consumers with the latest technology for all their needs. Our devices have received an overwhelming response at the global space and we are confident of replicating the success in the India market now," said Charles Peng, President, Honor India.

The MagicBook 15 will be available in mystic silver colour in India on Flipkart starting August 6. For Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from August 5, 8.00 PM onwards.

The laptop features 15.6 inch full-view display featuring 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Honor also launched two new budget smartphones — Honor 9A and 9S.

Honor 9A will cost Rs 9,999 while HONOR 9S will be available for Rs 6,499.

The 6.3-inch Honor 9A has 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB. It houses triple camera set up at the back.

The 5.45 inch Honor 9S runs Android 10 and sports a 3020mAh battery.

It features an 8MP main camera, along with a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone features 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB.

