Honor Band 5i now available in new colour variants in India

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Chinese technology brand Honor on Saturday announced the availability of new colour variants - Olive Green and Coral Pink for its recently launched Band 5i.

The two new colour variants will be up for sale on online retailer Amazon, starting February 9 at starting price of Rs 1,999.

The Band 5i features a 0.96-inch TFT color display that offers a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels.

Powered with Huawei''s in-house technologies such as TruSleepTM for Intelligent Sleep Monitoring and TruSeen for 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring, the band also supports 5ATM water resistance amongst other smart features like find your phone, music control, sedentary alerts, etc.

The device offers 9 kinds of fitness modes for outdoor and activities such as running, walking, cycling, free training and more. It has an optical heart rate tracker it can also monitor sleep patterns.

