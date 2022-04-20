HONOR announces its refreshed line up of devices

Barcelona: Huawei''s sub brand HONOR, through a virtual conference here, expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio and announced the HONOR 9X Pro, the device pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery, the global availability of the HONOR View 30 Pro, and its new HONOR MagicBook Series which comprises two sleek and lightweight laptops.

"Our unique portfolio of smart and cutting-edge products has expanded our IoT ecosystem and created a ubiquitous and seamless experience for our global customers. According to research conducted by Canalys, 41 per cent of surveyed respondents carry more than one smart device while at work or on-the-go, and this increases to 68 per cent while they are at home," George Zhao, President of HONOR Global, said in a statement.

"This demonstrates an increase in demand for more intelligent and digital experiences. From smartphones to wearables and notebooks to personal audio devices, HONOR is now the go-to brand for the needs of digital natives all around the world."

Powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset, the View30 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1080p display with a hole-punch selfie camera and a 4,100mAh battery.

HONOR''s MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 come with 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays, respectively.

The laptops have power buttons that double as fingerprint scanners and webcams that are recessed into their keyboards.

They both run AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processors paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

--IANS