Honey Singh's new song to feature Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi: Yo Yo Honey Singh kick-started 2018 by delivering two super hit tracks and the music composer is back to rock the parties with his new single featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

It is a recreated version of Prabhudeva starrer 'Urvashi' from 1994.

The song is written and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh himself under T-series' banner.

Honey Singh's last songs have been ruling the charts and creating a lot of buzz among the audience ever since it's release.

After a short break, Honey Singh yet again delivered a treat in time for the party season giving the millennials a song to dance.

Honey Singh and T-Series are back in action to recreate the magic like earlier.

Their collabs has been huge hits like 'Dheere Dheere' which become one of the biggest hits and was the first song from Bollywood to cross 200 million views on YouTube and his last two songs, from 'Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety'.



