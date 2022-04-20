Honduras Jail Crisis: At Least 18 Prisoners Killed In Gang Violence

Tegucigalpa: At least 18 inmates were killed and 16 others injured in an outbreak of violent clash between prisoners at a prison in Honduras on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The fight in the northern port city of Tela, some 190 km from the capital Tegucigalpa, came several days after the government declared a state of emergency in its prison system, Xinhua reported.

A top Honduran official said on Tuesday that the Honduran Armed Forces have been put in charge of running the country's prisons following deadly clashes between inmates.

"We confirm the (military) intervention to prevent these acts of violence and death in recent days," the agency quoted the president's Chief of Staff Ebal Diaz as saying. "We aim to reform the system," he added.

Last Saturday night, five prisoners and members of a gang were killed at the La Tolva maximum security prison in the eastern city of Moroceli.

Four juvenile prisoners were also killed in a brawl on December 4 at a rehabilitation center.

Honduras jails are overcrowded. The country's prisons house more than 21,000 inmates.

UNI