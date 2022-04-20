Honda launches 5th generation of sedan City

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched the 5th generation of sedan City in India.

The 5th generation of sedan has been launched in both petrol and diesel powered variants.

Accordingly, the petrol manual variant comes at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, while that of CVT automatic is Rs 12.19 lakh and the diesel manual is Rs 12.39 lakh (Ex showroom Delhi).

"The all-new Honda City has been introduced in both petrol and diesel. All new 1.5L i-VTECDOHC Petrol engine with VTC and India exclusive ref ined 1.5L i-DTEC Diesel engine respectively delivering high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance," the company said in a statement.

The sedan was first introduced in India in January 1998 and has almost 8 lakh customers.

—IANS