Honda 2Wheelers commences use of Hazira-Ghogha inland waterway

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda 2Wheelers India on Tuesday said it has commenced using the newly-inaugurated 'Ro-Pax' ferry service connecting Hazira (Surat) and Ghogha (Bhavnagar) across the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat.

The new route was inaugurated November 8.

Honda has dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service from its Narsapura plant in Karnataka to Veraval (near Somnath) in Gujarat's Saurashtra region.

"Utilising this new and efficient logistics way, the delivery time and distance for Honda's new two-wheelers reaching the Saurashtra region from the south factory has significantly reduced.

"Compared with the earlier full road route, the transit time reduced by 2 days (from 7 days to 5 days) and distance by 465 km respectively," it said.

—PTI