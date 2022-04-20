Honda 2Wheeler India''s Dec sales down 21%

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda 2Wheeler India on Monday reported a fall of 22.70 per cent in its total sales, including exports, for December 2019.

According to the company, the total sales declined to 255,266 units from 330,255 units sold during December 2018.

The company''s domestic sales during the period under review declined to 230,180 units from 307,996 units sold during December 2018.

"While total YTD sales closed at 40,24,154 two-wheelers ending December 2019, domestic sales stood at 37,71,457 units and exports at 2,52,697 units," the company said in a statement.

"Honda 2Wheeler India''s total sales crossed the 4 million units mark in the nine months of FY''2019-20."

--IANS