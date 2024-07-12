Hon'ble Justice Antonio Herman Banjamin, National High Court Of Brazil Visits FRI, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Hon'ble Justice Antonio Herman Banjamin, National High Court of Brazil and president of the global Judicial Institute on Environment visited Forest Research Institute, Dehradun on 12th July, 2024. Dr. Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun welcomed the Hon'ble Guest and briefed about the activities, research and training programme being undertaken by the Institute. Hon'ble Justice spoke about the Model Forest Act Initiative (MoFAI), an initiative for designing legal framework for protection, conservation and sustainable management and use of forests. He also discussed the possibility of collaboration for capacity building of Judiciary representatives on forest and environment related issues in Forest Research Institute. Hon'ble Justice also visited various museums viz. Forest Silviculture, Timber, Non-Timber Forest Products, Forest Entomology and Herbarium of Botany Division, FRI, Dehradun. Senior scientists of the Institute explained about the various exhibits kept in the FRI museums and Herbarium. Hon'ble Justice was impressed with the collection of specimens and especially the massive collection of herbarium native to various countries. Dr. Renu Singh, Director, FRI, Mrs. Richa Misra, Head, Silviculture & Forest Management Division, FRI, Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dean, FRI Deemed University and Dr. K.P. Singh, Publicity & Liaison Officer were present during the visit.

