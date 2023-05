Jammu (The Hawk): According to officials, a fire on Friday in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region resulted in the destruction of numerous homes and other buildings.

The authorities stated, "Fire broke out in Chug village of Pangi valley of Kishtwar district during the night," adding that there had been no reports of any casualties.

The village has a Hindu and Buddhist population and is bordered by Himachal Pradesh, according to the officials.

(Inputs from Agencies)