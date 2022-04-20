Homeguard Dies In Road Crash In UP's Greater Noida

Noida: A Homeguard deployed in Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar died in a road crash while returning home after work, police said on Saturday.

Rohtas, a resident of Dankaur area in the district, was on a two-wheeler which was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida, the police said.

"He died in the road accident and an FIR has been lodged at the local Surajpur police station," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the official said.

Further proceedings, including the search for the vehicle and its driver, are underway, the police added. —PTI