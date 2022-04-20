Homefoodi plans to expand operations in 10 cities within 2 yrs

New Delhi: Home-made food service provider Homefoodi plans to expand its operations in 10 cities across the country in the next two years.

The company is also targeting to raise $2-5 million funds from venture capital firms and plans to extend its operation in Delhi and Gurugram in 2020.

Through the Homefoodi mobile app, consumers now have access to home-made food from over 200 chefs in homes across Noida, Greater Noida, and Indirapuram, the company said in a statement.

Founder and Director of Homefoodi, Narendra Singh Dahiya said: "Within six months from the inception of Homefoodi, we have grown from 100 Home Chefs to over 200 plus home chefs. Every dish raises the bar of taste, health, hygiene, and cleanliness."

"In the next two years we would be creating India''s largest self-employment opportunity for women in India. We will be present across the top 10 cities of India with over one lakh home chefs on our platform," he said.

--IANS