New Delhi: On Friday, the Personnel Ministry extended Ajay kumar Bhalla's term as Union Home Secretary by one more year, to August 22, 2024.

This is his fourth time getting a promotion at work.

Bhalla, a member of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) who graduated in 1984, was named home secretary in August 2019.—Inputs from Agencies