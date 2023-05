New Delhi: On Tuesday, Haryana Police will get the President's Colour award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, Shah will be presenting the President's Colour.

Shah said in a tweet that the presentation of the President's Colour award to the Haryana Police would mark "a momentous occasion" for the force. The ceremony would take place at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal.—Inputs from Agencies