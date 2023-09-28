    Menu
    Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over death of M S Swaminathan

    Nidhi Khurana
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Anguished over the loss of a legendary figure in India's economic history, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan as such on Thursday.

    Agricultural scientist and hunger fighter who dedicated his life to promoting sustainable farming practises, Swaminathan, passed away on Thursday in Chennai.

    The news of Dr. M S Swaminathan Ji's demise has left me in profound sorrow. Swaminathan Ji, a legendary character in Indian economic history, guided the country to a new understanding of the potential of its farmers. Swaminathan Ji was a scientific prodigy in his own right, as described by Shah on X.—inputs from Agencies

