Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Chennai

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday afternoon arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital here and was received by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and other ministers.

Tamil Nadu BJP party leaders also received Shah at the airport.

On seeing the BJP and AIADMK cadres lined up along the road outside the airport, Shah walked on the road and waved his hands at them.

Shah will dedicate to the people the new water reservoir that will cater to the needs of Chennai residents as well as lay the foundation stones of several other projects, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The new reservoir built at an outlay of Rs 380 crore will be dedicated at a function at Kalaivanar Arangam here, chaired by the Chief Minister.

Shah will also lay the foundation stones of Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail with an outlay of Rs 61,843 crore; Rs 1,620 crore elevated expressway project in Coimbatore; expansion of Chennai Trade Centre (Rs 309 crore); Indian Oil Corporation's petroleum terminal at Vallur (Rs 900 crore); Rs 1,400 crore lube plant; Rs 900 crore terminal at Kamarajar Port; and Rs 406 crore check dam with sluice gates across the Cauvery river in Karur district.

Shah will meet Tamil Nadu BJP office-bearers and cadres to galvanise them ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. His visit comes close on the heels of NDA's electoral victory in Bihar Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief L. Murugan had earlier claimed that Shah's visit will put fear in the minds of opposition parties.-

—IANS