Home Minister Amit Shah appreciates 'acts of honour and honesty' of 2 J&K policemen

New Delhi: Following their "act of honour and honesty" in returning a bag carrying Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables to an Amarnath pilgrim on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the two Jammu and Kashmir Police officers involved.

The heroic deeds we perform leave a permanent impact on the people whose lives we touch, and for that we should be proud. This adage was proven true by J&K Police ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal. A suitcase containing 80,000, a cell phone, and Yatra paperwork was discovered. They located the pilgrim who had lost it and returned it to her. The integrity they have shown is admirable, Shah wrote on Twitter.

Beginning on July 1 and ending on August 31, pilgrims make the arduous journey to the Amarnath cave shrine, located at an elevation of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.—Inputs from Agencies