Home Delivery Of Kedarnath's Prasad Through Booking On Portal

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Charmham Yatra has not been held for the pilgrims from all over India due to the COVID-19 crisis. The local devotees who are reaching the Kedarnath temple are not being able to conduct puja nor are they being given the Prasad. The district administration has now made plan to provide the Prasad online. A portal is being made for this, where devotees can book the Prasad online. The devotees would have to make their demand on the portal. The prasad would reach their home by post after a few days. The local people have been given the permission to take part in the Chardham Yatra but they have not been given permission to take Prasad, ring the bells or anoint the deity. Chief Development Officer Manvendra Kaur said that the Prasad would be provided to the devotees through the online mode till, the Chardham yatra is resumed.



