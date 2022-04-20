Holy water, soil being sent for Ram temple construction from Karnataka

Bengaluru: Multiple religious and spiritual centres from Karnataka are sending mud, water and other construction samples for the Ram temple foundation stone ceremony in Ayodhya.

Senior Karnataka Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) official Muniraju told IANS that the samples are being sent from Dharmasthala and Nethravati, Kudal Sangama in Uttara Kannada.

Similarly from Suthur Matha in Hubli, Hubli Moorsavara Matha, Mysuru Suthur Matha, Chamundeshwari Hills, Cauvery river water, Kapila, Tungabadhra and many other places.

From Dakshina Kannada's Katilo Durga Parmeshwari Devasthanam and Udupi Irastamatha. Most probably Anjanadev Betta near Hampi, which is said to be Lord Hanuman's birthplace.

The VHP is also planning to send a big stone from Anjanadev Betta to Ayodhya.

Likewise, samples are also being sent from Adhi Chinchinigiri. Nirmananda Swamy from this place is participating in the Bhumi Poojan.

From Karnataka, only three people have been invited. Bejawar Swamy, Virendra Hegde and Nirmananda Swamy.

"It is confirmed that Nirmananda Swamyji will be there in Ayodhya by the evening of August 4," said Muniraju.

Incidentally, many of these samples are being sent through courier, speed post, including a Rath Yatra which has already left for Ayodhya.

–IANS