Holiday Break For Covid Infections In U'khand, Mere 311 Fresh Cases Could Be Recorded!

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload slightly rose to 49,559 on Friday, October 2, Gandhi Jayanti as mere 311 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 40,176 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,504. The state's toll rose to 636 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 243. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 340. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 81.07 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 132 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 67, 47 and 33 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Almora, 6 Pauri Garhwal, 4 Chamoli, 3 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag and 2 in Nainital.

