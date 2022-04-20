Holi 2020: Uttarakhand Cultural Theatre Group Present Traditional 'Khari Holi' Performance

Holi is a Hindu festival that is predominantly celebrated in India and Nepal, and also in other parts of the world through the diaspora from the Indian subcontinent. It is popularly known as the Spring Festival or Festival of Colours, as it signifies the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Holi is a festival that also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.

Holi is also special in Kumaon Hills in Uttarakhand for the way it is celebrated. Unlike the thrashing and clubbing which is the hallmark of Barsana, Kumaoni Holi is a much tamer affair, be it Baithki Holi or the Khari Holi. The uniqueness of the Kumaoni Holi lies in its being a musical affair, whatever its form, be it the Baithki Holi, the Khari Holi and the Mahila Holi all of which start from Basant Panchmi. This results in the festivities of Holi lasting for almost two months in Kumaon.

The 'Hamari Pehchan' theatre artist group in Uttarakhand presented dance performances on tunes of 'Musuk baj' (traditional instrument) and 'Nagade' on Thursday as they celebrated Khari Holi in a traditional way. They were seen dressed up in the traditional costumes at the Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple, Tapkeshwar Mahadev.

The 'Holiyars' (performers) initiated their performances by applying colour on each other and took the blessings of Goddess Vaishno Devi and Lord Sri Tapkeshwar Mahadev and then performed the traditional dance.

The tradition of Holi that originated from the court of Chand kings has left its incredible mark on Kumaon, Garhwal region and other corners of the country. Now, the age-old festival also gained popularity even in foreign countries.

According to Kailash Chandra Pathak, the chief of the 'Hamari Pehchan' theatre group, "Our 'Hamari pehchan' theatre organization has been celebrating the initiation of the festival form the last 11 years in Dehradun."

