Holi 2017: Say bye to colour after-effects with lemon, coconut oil

New Delhi : Do you stay away from colours on Holi for the fear of its after-effects? Instead, stock up on coconut oil, sesame seed oil and lemon for post-Holi skincare regime, says an expert.





Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up Expert, Oriflame India, shares some post-Holi hacks:





* After playing with the colours, remember not to use harsh soaps to get rid of colours from your skin. Do not wash your face with soap immediately, because soap is alkaline and causes further dryness. Instead, use a cleansing cream or lotion which soothes the skin while cleansing.





Massage on the skin and then wipe off with moist cotton wool. If you have sensitive skin, opt for essential oils like tea tree oil for oily/acne prone skin for treatment, lavender oil to treat cuts/ rashes on your face and body.





* To get rid of colours and chemicals on your skin, use coconut oil. It is gentle and hydrating and one of the best alternative to make-up remover as well. Do not worry if your skin is as it is oily, coconut oil is useful for cleansing on all skin types. Make sure to rinse off coconut oil from your face, body with cold water or mild body wash. For your hair, use coconut oil to cleanser your scalp and hair, and wash off with your regular shampoo and condition.





* Sesame seed oil can also be used to remove colours by massaging it on face and body. This not only helps to remove the colours, but gives added protection to the skin.





* Add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. This helps to restore the acid-alkaline balance of the scalp. Beer can also be used as a last rinse to soften and condition the hair. This is post hair and scalp treatment, remember to apply these once you have gotten ridden of colours and chemicals.





* You can also apply a hair pack made of fenugreek seeds, amla powder, boiled shikakai powder and water. Another homemade recipe for hair pack that works is a mixture of henna powder, four teaspoons of lemon juice and curd.





Apply on hair and wash after an hour. This helps to restore nourishment, make sure to apply 1-2 days post the celebration to ensure your scalp is clean from chemicals.





IANS