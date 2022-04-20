Hold time with anti-aging revolution, RRR Facial

The world is too modern to age � say the wise! Trailing in the same path, ALPS Beauty Clinics, renowned cosmetic clinic chain has been this revolutionary anti-ageing facial called, RRR. The treatment is known to have skin- firming and lifting properties. Let�s know it all from aesthetician & cosmetologist and Founder-Director of Alps Beauty Clinics, Ms Bharti Taneja. What is RRR Facial? As the 3 R�S of this facial stand for rehydration, rejuvenation and regeneration, this is a complete therapy for aging skin. It not only works on the skin but also tones up the facial muscles with the help of face lifting. The pure collagen mask applied in end, supplies skin with 95% of pure collagen that improves elasticity and hydration level of the skin. This is amongst the successful skin treatments to combat signs of skin-ageing. As the three R�s imply � this facial, rehydrates, regenerates and rejuvenates the skin. So, if you encounter sagging or loss of elasticity on your skin, due to age or any other factor � this treatment is sure to prove beneficial by treating such issues. How it works? The elements involved in this treatment boost the collagen production in the skin-cells � making you do away with early signs of ageing. This process involves exfoliating and enhancing the fabrication of new cells for faster renewal of your skin � which shows! The facial is done using a micro-massager or uplifting machine which uplifts your face while making the saggy skin firm and elastic. In the end, a face mask called �young-skin� mask is applied all over your face �containing 95% of collagen. This works as a great skin-food and rehydrates your skin as well � improving its firmness and flexibility. So, the next time you frown over your laugh lines? Laugh it away with RRR.