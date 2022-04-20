Hockey players resume sport activities in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Around 48 hockey players have returned to the field and resumed limited sports activities in Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

These players are mostly above the age group of 18 years are training towards the state championships which will be a trial for the Hockey India National Championships.

"We have been following all the protocols stated in the Hockey India SOPs and are ensuring our players have a safe environment to resume training. Only limited training has begun for a small group of players who are from the senior category and few are from junior groups," G Harsha Vardhan, General Secretary, Hockey Andhra Pradesh said.

"We are hopeful in the coming weeks, more players will return to the field as sports always give a positive outlook to life in general and prepares children to face challenges of any kind," he added.

— IANS