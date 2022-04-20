Hockey legend Mohammed Shahid passes away

New Delhi:�Indian hockey legend Mohammad Shahid, who was being treated in a private hospital in Gurgaon, passed away today due to multiple organ failure. "Yes, he is no more. He suffered multiple organ failure this morning. It's a sad news," a source told PTI. The 56-year-old legend was admitted to Medanta - the Medicity - earlier this month after a bout of jaundice and dengue made his condition worse. He was airlifted from Varanasi. Known for his dribbling skills, Shahid was considered one of India's greatest hockey players. He was a member of the V Baskaran-led Indian team that won a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. He was also a part of the national team that won a silver medal at the Delhi Asian Games in 1982 and bronze in the Seoul Asiad in 1986.