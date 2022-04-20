Hockey legend Balbir Sr in semi-comatose condition: grandson

New Delhi: Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr is in a semi-comatose state and has developed a blood clot in his brain, his maternal grandson Kabir said on Monday as the three-time Olympic gold-medallist battled multiple health complications at a hospital here.

In a statement, Kabir said his 95-year-old maternal grandfather hasn''t, however, suffered any cardiac event since last week.

"Hemodynamically near stable but condition is critical. No further cardiac events since last update," Kabir said.

"MRI brain report shows a small fresh blood clot in the brain which is insufficient to explain continued unconsciousness. He is currently in semi-comatose condition."

The icon, who continues to remain on ventilator, has also been detected with fresh pneumonia patches in his lungs.

"Treatment is being attempted. He continues to be on ventilator support. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition," Kabir said.

The hockey great had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and has been on ventilator support since then. He had suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday.

Balbir Sr was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with high fever on May 8.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

One of the country''s greatest athletes, Balbir Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men''s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India''s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

He was also the manager of India''s World Cup-winning team in 1975. PTI