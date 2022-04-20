Hockey India to organise Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' course 2021 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday announced that they will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' course 2021 in New Delhi from March 22 to 31 and interested applicants can enrol online.



Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.

After the successful completion of Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' course 2021 in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar earlier this year, Hockey India has called for applications of interested and aspiring coaches for the Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' coaching course 2021, which has a maximum of 100 slots available. The candidates have to submit their application before 1800 hours on March 16.

Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and the minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course. A preference would be given to the Athletes/ Coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/ Senior World Cup/ Junior World Cup/ Continental Events, sanctioned by AHF/ FIH and women applicants would be given preference under gender equality, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.

Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 800 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels.

A simplified education structure aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Levels, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

"It was fantastic to conduct the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2021 in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar in January and February. We could see the difference between organizing the course on-ground and conducting the course virtually. The candidates were able to understand the various coaching techniques in a much better way when the course was held on-ground and therefore I am delighted that the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course 2021 will be conducted on-ground as well. As always, the safety of all the persons involved in the course will be our highest priority and we will ensure that everyone is following the Covid-19 protocols and safety measures in New Delhi. I wish the candidates all the very best for the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course 2021," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India. (ANI)

—IANS