Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2023: Hockey Bihar, MP, TN register win

Rourkela (Odisha): The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 started off with thrilling pool games on Thursday at Birsa Munday Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Hockey Bihar, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu started off their campaigns with stunning wins.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Bihar defeated Telangana Hockey 5-0 in the Pool G contest. Amrendra Kumar Singh (19'), Aashish Ranjan (27'), Captain Aakash Yadav (38'), Kumar Prince Pandey (41') and Ranjan Kumar (58') scored one goal each to help their side get a win over Telangana Hockey.



The second match of the day was a Pool G contest between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Mizoram.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the game 27-0 with Aashir Aadil Khan (2', 5', 27', 36', 52') and Karan Gautam (20', 23', 29', 47', 47') starring in the match with five goals each. Ritendra Pratap Singh (8', 39', 40', 51') and Tushar Parmar (25', 29', 30', 35') also scored four goals each to help their side, against their opponents. Subhan Abid (5', 10', 37') also scored a hat-trick for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Sohil Ali (3', 18') and Avtar Nayak (38', 60') also contributed with a brace each. Azad Sultani (11') and Sami Razwan (18') also scored a goal each to help their side secure a comfortable win over Hockey Mizoram.

In the third match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2. Gowtham K (16', 18', 55', 59') scored four blistering goals for his side against Hockey Andhra Pradesh whereas Muvin Balaji A (26', 56') also scored two goals to help his side maintain the lead. Vishal S (12') and Sugumar S (59') also scored one goal each and took the game away from their opponents. On the other hand, Kotte Charan Kumar (22') and Captain Gandi Chandu (38') scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. —ANI