Hockey India invites expression of interest to host national championships

New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday invited state associations, institutional members and academies to express their interest in hosting the restructured annual national championships in the 2021 domestic season.

For the first time, departments and academies have been invited to host a national championship.

However, only the state associations can host senior and junior national championships and the deadline to express interest is May 11.

The institutional and departmental members can host inter-departmental national championships for both men and women at senior and junior levels. The deadline for them is June 5.

The academies can host only sub-junior and junior inter-academy national championships. The deadline for them also is June 5.

"The window to host the senior men and women category will be between 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2021 and the Junior/ Sub Junior Men and Women category National Championships will be 15 February to 30 April 2021.

"The suitable dates will be announced by Hockey India after deliberation with the host Member Unit," the national hockey body said in a release.

Hockey India President Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad said, "As the annual National Championships are restructured from next year onwards, we are hopeful there will be a lot of interest". PTI