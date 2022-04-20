New Delhi: Indian hockey chief coach Paul van Ass on Monday said he has been sacked by Hockey India (HI). "I have been fired," van Ass told IANS from the Netherlands. The sacking comes in the wake of an on-field spat van Ass had with HI president Narinder Batra during the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final in Antwerp earlier this month. IANS
Hockey India has fired me: Paul van Ass
April20/ 2022
