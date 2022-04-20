Hockey India donates $25,000 to Red Cross bushfire appeal

New Delhi: Hockey India (HI) has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal while also providing Hockey Australia with two playing shirts signed by the Indian men''s and women''s hockey teams to auction with all proceeds going to the cause. Following the HI gesture, Hockey Australia Board -- President Melanie Woosnam has expressed her thanks and gratitude to Hockey India Chief Mushtaque Ahmad.

"I want to note the wonderful support we have received from our international colleagues during this devastating time for our country. We acknowledge and sincerely thank Hockey India for their thoughts and their very charitable contribution to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal," said Woosnam.

On the other hand, Ahmad expressed: "Hockey India and the hockey community in India has been overwhelmed by the devastating fires in Australia."

"With this small contribution on behalf of Hockey India and the Indian hockey community we want to offer our heartfelt support to the cause and to Hockey Australia''s initiative," he added.

