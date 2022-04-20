Hockey India contributes Rs 25 lakhs towards COVID-19 fight

New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakhs towards the PM Cares Fund in a bid to join country''s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," stated Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

"Hockey has always received tremendous love and support from the people of this country and we want to do whatever little we can to help our countrymen and women emerge out of this pandemic as victors," he added.

Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India said: "Hockey India has always stepped up for any noble cause and in these difficult times when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted millions of lives world over, we wanted to extend our support in fighting this crisis."

"The government is doing everything they can and we urge all Indian citizens to act responsibly and stay home, stay safe during this lockdown. We can fight this global crisis together," he added.

Over 1,400 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far in India and 35 people have lost their lives.

--IANS