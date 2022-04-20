Hockey India announces new dates for national championships

New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday postponed various national championships for junior and sub-junior (men and women) categories which were to begin from April 10 onwards at different venues spread across the country. The decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board following growing concerns around COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual national championships for junior, sub-junior men and women categories. Although we have announced the new dates, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the COVID-19 situation and we will be prepared for any scenario. At this moment, we would like to thank the host and member units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone and are being flexible," stated Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

The new dates for various national championships that have been postponed are as follows:

1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div) Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 20 April 2020) will now be held from April 29 to May 09.

2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (15th April to 26 April) will now be held from May 14 to May 21.

3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (13 April to 24 April) will now be held from May 03 to May 14.

4. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 17 April) will now be held from May 19 to May 30.

5. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div) Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (18 April to 28 April) will now be held from May 07 to May 17.

6. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (22 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 12 to May 23.

7. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (26 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 28 to June 04.

8. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (7 May to 17 May) will now be held from June 03 to June 13.

