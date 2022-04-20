Hoardings Of SP-BSP Friendship Come Up In Lucknow

Lucknow: Hoardings depicting new-found friendship between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have appeared across Uttar Pradesh.

A hoarding in front of the state SP office here, carrying a picture of BSP president Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, reads "Satya Pareshan Ho Sakta Hai, Parajit nahi (Honesty can face problem, but cannot be defeated)".

It has also a slogan of Akhilesh Yadav saying" Hamare pass gathbandhan Hai, BJP ke pass CBI (We have the alliance, BJP has CBI)".

Another sign board, erected by one SP leader Dipu Srivastava, has photos of ideologues of both the SP and the BSP-- Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr B R Ambedkar along with other SP leaders. Both the SP-BSP had given a joint statement against the BJP over the CBI raids in connection with the mining scam in the state and even Mayawati had phoned Akhilesh asking him not to worry about the possibility of CBI's act. The partners are likely to announce their pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls on January 15 on the occasion of the birthday of Ms Mayawati and Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh. UNI