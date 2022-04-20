HMP launched by KVIC being implemented to promote BEE keeping activities

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Honey Mission programme was launched by Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of MSME, during 2017-18 and is being implemented to promote Bee Keeping activities and provide self-sustaining employment opportunities among farmers, Adivasies and unemployed youth in rural India, especially in economically backward and remote areas. Under the programme, beneficiaries are provided with Bee Boxes, live bee colonies, tool kits and training. Till date, a total number of 15445 beneficiaries have been assisted under the programme.

Besides, under ‘A Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries’ (SFURTI) implemented by the Ministry of MSME, traditional beekeepers are provided with sustainable employment by organizing them into clusters, and supporting them with new machineries and training. 29 Honey clusters have been approved under the scheme which will benefit 13388 beekeepers with Government of India financial assistance of Rs.68.65 crore.

Under National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) scheme under Ministry of Agriculture, scientific beekeeping is promoted for holistic growth of the sector, leading to income and employment generation, livelihood support to farm and non-farm households.

KVIC has assigned the work of evaluation / assessment study of Honey Mission to M/s CRISIL (formerly Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited), Mumbai. The key suggestions of the report, inter alia include i) ensuring need based training & up-skilling, ii) training on financial services, credit facilities, iii) strengthening of handholding support on seasonal management and migration, iv) need on awareness on quality standards, v) formalising market linkages and branding and vi) convergence with the existing schemes for FPO building and cluster-based approach.

Under the Honey Mission programme of KVIC, it is proposed to form 08 Self Help Groups benefitting 80 beekeepers in the Bundelkhand Region in the financial year 2021-22.

This information was given by Minister for Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Narayan Rane in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.