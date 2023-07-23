HM Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, Delhi LG; enquires about flood-like situation, Yamuna status

New Delhi: On Sunday, Amit Shah, the home minister for the federal government, called Gujarat's chief executive, Bhupendra Patel, to find out how the state was faring in the wake of recent flooding.

Shah also spoke with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena regarding the Yamuna River's current water level.

I informed Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji that recent heavy rains has caused flooding in many parts of the state. We also discussed the Yamuna River's current level with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri VK Saxena Ji. The home minister tweeted that there were plenty of SDRF and NDRF teams to help those in need.

The water level in dams and rivers rose to dangerous levels after severe to extremely heavy rains hammered numerous districts in the southern and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat on Saturday, causing a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages.

Due to increased flow from the Hathnikund barrage into the river following heavy rain in portions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi once again surpassed the danger mark on Sunday.

If the river continues to rise, it will certainly interfere with relief and restoration efforts in the low-lying districts of the nation's capital that have been flooded.—Inputs from Agencies