    HM Amit Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, constitutional rights of citizens

    August25/ 2023
    Athen: On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the police leadership to develop a system that would preserve the constitutional rights of the people and offer quick justice to individuals.

    In his closing remarks at the National Security Strategies Conference, Shah also urged law enforcement to employ cutting-edge tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and forensic science in their pursuit of criminals.

    According to an official statement, the home minister has encouraged the top police leadership to adopt a new strategy for addressing the country's internal security issues.—Inputs from Agencies

