HK unlikely to ease curbs on gatherings

Hong Kong: Hong is unlikely to ease the current restrictions on public gatherings, as the city reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first double-digit increase in single-day infections in just over a week, according to a government adviser.

Of the 10 new cases, seven were imported and included traveller from India, France and the UK, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The rest three cases were locally transmitted.

Last time Hong Kong last recorded double-digit single-day cases was on September 20, when 23 infections were reported.

The latest figures took the city's total number of infections to 5,075, with 105 deaths.

Meanwhile, adviser rofessor David Hui Shu-cheong said he believed an untraceable infection among the six new cases recorded on Sunday meant it was not the right time to further ease social-distancing measures.

"As we just had an infection with an untraceable source, we need to observe and make sure no other chains of transmission appear," the SCMP quoted Hui as saying on a radio programme.

"So, I do not think it is the right time to lift the limit on public gatherings."

Among Sunday's new cases was a 22-year-old construction worker whose infection came from an unknown source.

One of his colleagues also tested preliminary positive.

