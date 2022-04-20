HK to receive 1st batch of Covid-19 vaccine in Jan 2021

Hong Kong: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Friday announced that the city will receive the first batch of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021.

Addressing a press conference, Lam said that the her government's goal was to provide free vaccination for the city's entire population of approximately 7.5 million people, reports Xinhua news agency.

The purchase volume of vaccines that the government aimed at was twice that of Hong Kong's population, which will be enough for 15 million person-times, she said.

The Chief Executive added that the government has already reached agreements of procurement with two vaccine manufacturers.

Lam said that the first batch of 7.5 million doses will arrive in Hong Kong next month at the earliest, followed by another batch in the first quarter of next year.

The government will make full preparations for vaccination, which include carrying out registration for these vaccines in Hong Kong and arranging priority vaccinations for health care workers, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses, she added.

Hong Kong has so far reported 7,291 coronavirus cases and 114 deaths.

—IANS