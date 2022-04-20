HK issues storm signal as typhoon approaches

Hong Kong: Hong Kong weather authorities on Tuesday issued the Northeast Gale or Storm Signal on Tuesday as typhoon Nangka was approaching the city.

As of 8 a.m., Nangka was centred about 450 km south-southwest of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west or west-northwest at about 22 km per hour towards the vicinity of Hainan Island and intensify gradually, Xinhua news agency reported.

The No. 8 signal will remain in force for most of the day on Tuesday.



The Education Bureau announced class suspension of all day schools.

Many of the public services are affected owing to the typhoon, with hearings of the courts adjourned, driving tests cancelled, collection points of deep throat saliva samples for Covid-19 testing set up in 13 designated public clinics suspended.

The public has been urged stay away from the shoreline and not engage in water sports.

—IANS